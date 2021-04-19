When the Frontier League announced Saturday night that two of its teams, the Ottawa Titans and Trio-Rivieres Aigles, will not play this season because of the closed border between the United States and Canada, it meant the league had to change its schedule in a hurry as opening day is a little more than a month away.
A revised league schedule was released Monday, and while it kept almost all home dates the same for each team, it did create some oddities that are sure to be talked about when playoff races develop late in the summer.
With two teams opting out of the season, the league will have a pair of three-team divisions in the Can-Am Conference and two four-team divisions in the Midwestern Conference. Washington will play in the Can-Am Conference’s Northeast Division along with the New Jersey Jackals and Sussex County Miners. However, if you want to see the Miners play at Wild Things Park, you can forget about it.
Washington’s revised schedule has a few quirks and one that stands out is the Wild Things will play only nine games against Sussex County and each of them will be played in Augusta, New Jersey. The original Frontier League schedule had the Miners playing six games in Washington.
The Wild Things will play New Jersey 18 times, 12 in Washington and six in Montclair, New Jersey.
Only six of the other 13 teams in the league will play in Washington. The Wild Things will host New Jersey and the Province of Quebec 12 times each. Tri-City will play in Washington nine times, while New York, Lake Erie and Florence will be at Wild Things Park for six games each.
Another schedule oddity has Washington playing more games against Lake Erie (15) and Florence (13), two interconference opponents, than intradivison rival Sussex County.
Washington will open the season May 27 at Florence. The Wild Things will play two games against the renamed Y’alls, move on to Lake Erie for a three-game weekend set, and after an off day return to Florence for two more games.
The home opener is still scheduled for June 4 but the opponent has changed. The Wild Things will host Quebec to start a nine-game homestand. Lake Erie will follow for three games and Quebec returns for three more games.