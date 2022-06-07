The Wild Things have won five consecutive series and surged to the top of the Frontier League’s West Division standings.
To make it six series wins in a row, they will have to play better than they did Tuesday night.
A whole lot better.
Washington committed three errors, let a routine fly ball drop for a hit and struck out 13 times in a 9-2 loss to the Tri-City ValleyCats in a series opener.
Nothing went right for Washington from the start. Tri-City leadoff batter Juan Lujano hit the first pitch of the game from Washington’s Daren Osby (2-2) over the wall in right centerfield for a home run and the Wild Things played catch-up ball the rest of the night.
The Wild Things didn’t have many scoring opportunities against Tri-City starter Joey Gonzalez (1-1) and four relievers. One of those opportunities came in the bottom of the first when Nick Ward led off with a single and moved all the way to third base on a wild pitch with no outs.
Ward, however, was stranded at third base as Gonzalez got a popout and two strikeouts.
Tri-City made it 3-0 in what was a messy fourth inning for Washington. With Brad Zunica on first base and one out, Juan Silverio hit a fly ball that center fielder Cole Brannen and right fielder Hector Roa miscommunicated on and let drop between them.
It looked like the misplay wouldn’t hurt Washington when Osby struck out Pavin Parks for the inning’s second out, but a hot smash off the bat of Willy Garcia went under the glove of third baseman Ian Walters for an error that allowed Zunica to score. Silverio scored when a pickoff throw by catcher Alex Alvarez sailed into left field, giving the ValleyCats a 3-0 lead.
Washington loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth on an infield single by L.G. Castillo and walks to Scotty Dubrule and Wagner Lagrange. At that point, the game was delayed for 48 minutes because of rain. When play resumed, Gonzalez got two quick strikeouts before Walters laced a two-run double to left centerfield to make it a one-run game, 3-2.
Tri-City made it 4-2 in the fifth, taking advantage of Washington’s third error of the night, and broke the game open by scoring twice in the seventh and three times in the eighth. The ValleyCats finished with 14 hits to the Wild Things’ four.
Notes
Pitcher Kumar Rocker, the first-round draft pick of the New York Mets last year who did not sign and is draft eligible again this year, made his pro debut with Tri-City last Saturday, attracting more than a dozen scouts. He will not pitch against the Wild Things. Rocker’s next outing will be Friday when the ValleyCats host Quebec. … Tonight’s game has a 6:05 p.m. start and is part of the Senior Slugger Program. All fans age 50+ receive free admission.