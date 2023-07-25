The New Jersey Jackals lead the Frontier League in home runs and they have already lapped much of the field.
Some of the Jackals’ impressive power numbers can be attributed to playing in Hinchliffe Stadium, with its inviting right-field wall that is only 275 feet from home plate.
Against the Wild Things on Tuesday night, New Jersey proved that its prodigious power travels.
The Jackals hit three solo home runs and combined them with the best outing of the season by starting pitcher Dylan Castaneda for a 4-2 victory over the Wild Things.
Home runs by Keon Barnum, Kevin Rolon and James Nelson off Washington starter Kobe Foster (2-4) gave New Jersey a 3-0 lead after three innings and that was plenty of support for Castaneda (5-4), who beat Washington for the second time this season. Barnum hit his league-leading 23rd home run in the first inning.
The 22-year-old Castaneda allowed three hits over eight shutout innings. He had Wild Things hitters beating balls into the turf, getting 17 outs on ground balls.
“I throw a lot of sinkers. That’s my bread and butter,” Castaneda explained. “That’s what I do. Today was a ground ball day.”
It was a frustrating day for Washington, which has reworked its roster over the last week in an attempt to climb into the playoff race.
Lance Lusk replaced Castaneda in the ninth inning, preventing the former from getting the first complete game in his four-year pro career.
“Yes, I wanted to go another inning,” said Castaneda, who threw 99 pitches. “I could have gone another inning but I understand the pitch counts. I can’t complain. We have a good bullpen.”
Washington ruined New Jersey’s shutout bid and made the game interesting in the bottom of the ninth. Lusk walked Wagner Lagrange to open the ninth and first baseman Andrew Czech followed with an opposite-field home run that made it 4-2.
“(Castaneda) had a good sinker working,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “We can’t wait until the ninth inning to start having good at-bats.”
Lusk gave up a seeing-eye single to Scotty Dubrule and a two-out walk to Nick Gotta, who was activated off the injured list. Danzon Cole replaced Lusk and walked Anthony Brocato to load the bases. Cole got his third save by getting shortstop Carson Clowers to pop out, ending the game.
The loss came after the Wild Things’ players and coaches held a 45-minute meeting early in the day. The message was that there is still enough time to get in the playoff race, but it is running out rapidly.
“We have to play with some urgency,” Vaeth said. “I’ll find the right combination to put on the field to score runs.”
Washington’s struggles started in the first inning when it had runners on first and third with one out but failed to score. At one stretch, Castaneda retired 12 consecutive Wild Things hitters.
New Jersey made it a 4-0 game in the seventh inning when James Nelson hit an RBI double off reliever Matt Dallas, who was making his pro debut.
Extra bases
Jackals catcher Ruber Estrada was called out on strikes in the fourth inning. The third strike was a pitch clock violation. … Prior to the game, Washington released reliever Ray Pacella and signed lefthanded pitcher Kyle White, a rookie out of the University of Mobile, an NAIA school. … This is the final series of the year against an East Division opponent for the Wild Things. The last 33 games will be against the West Division. Washington has a 12-16 record against the East. … Washington is 14-8 all-time against New Jersey but 0-4 this year. … Attendance was 869, the smallest of the season. ... Washington catcher Melvin Novoa threw out two New Jersey base stealers. On the next pitch, after each caught stealing, the Jackals hit a home run.
