If the Wild Things could erase doubleheaders from the schedule, then maybe they could climb into contention in the Frontier League’s West Division.
The Wild Things have played three doubleheaders this season. Their record in those twinbills dropped to 0-6 after being swept by the Ottawa Titans, 9-2 and 5-2, Wednesday night.
Ottawa has won five in a row and six of seven to improve its record to 13-16.
The games continued a trend of ugly performances by the Wild Things (12-17) in doubleheaders. They have been outscored 42-21 in those games. In the nightcap, Washington was unable to protect an early three-run lead as Ottawa scored three runs in the sixth for a come-from-behind win.
In the opener, Ottawa’s A.J. Wright, the Titans’ leadoff hitter, smacked a pair of two-run homers over the first four innings and catcher Sicnarf Loopstock blasted a three-run shot in the sixth that put Ottawa up 9-1.
Wright also homered in the nightcap.
Washington starting pitcher Spencer Johnston (2-4) gave up nine runs and 11 hits over six innings.
Ottawa starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs (1-2), who entered the game with an ERA of more than 6.00, allowed only six hits and one run in six innings. The only run the Wild Things managed against the hard-throwing righthander was a solo homer by Andrew Czech to left centerfield leading off the second inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Scotty Dubrule hit a sacrifice fly that scored rookie third baseman Tommy Caufield, who was playing in his first professional game.
The second game wasn’t much better for the home team, though Washington did forge a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
The Wild Things still led 3-2 after five innings and that’s when starting pitcher Hayden Shenefield was pulled. Shenefield pitched superbly, allowing five hits and two runs. He walked two and struck out four.
Two Washington relievers, newcomers Will Solomon (0-1) and Justin Goossen-Brown, combined to give up three runs in the top of the sixth.
Ottawa’s Jason Dicochea hit a book-rule double and scored on a game-tying single by Tyler Wright. The Titans took a 4-3 lead when Wright scored on a single to left field by Brandon Bannon, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, and the final run of the inning crossed home plate on a throwing error.
Nick McDonald (2-2), the second of four Ottawa pitchers, was the winner with three scoreless innings. Trevor Clifton, a former top-10 prospect of the Chicago Cubs, pitched the bottom of the seventh for his first save.
Washington scored three times in the second inning against Ottawa starter Alec Thomas. Czech and Anthony Brocato started the inning with singles and Czech scored on a double off the left-field wall by Robert Charyka. After J.C. Santini walked, Nick Gotta smacked a two-run single through the right side of the infield.
Washington was held to two hits over the final five innings.
Notes
Washington manager Tom Vaeth was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning of the opening game by third-base umpire Elijah Bester while arguing a swinging strike call on Czech. … Czech extended his consecutive games on-base streak to 27. He has been on base in all but one game. … The Wild Things, who placed Ian Walters on revocable waivers Tuesday, traded the third baseman to the Tri-City ValleyCats in exchange for a player to be named. … Caufield is the nephew of former Pittsburgh Pirates player and current AT&T SportsNet analyst Jay Caufield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.