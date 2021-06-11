The Wild Things have failed in a lot of ways in the early days of this Frontier League season. Most of those shortcomings were the result of a lack of timely hitting, which was evident again Friday night.
During the early struggles, the one pitfall the Wild Things had avoided was a costly defensive miscue.
All in due time, friends. All in due time.
Washington paid for the error of its ways as a costly throwing miscue in the seventh inning led to two pivotal runs that gave Quebec a 3-2 win over Washington.
The Wild Things were protecting a 2-1 lead when Quebec’s Gift Ngoepe led off the seventh inning with a single off Washington starter Daren Osby (1-1) and was bunted to second base by Ruben Castro. A sharp single by Jack Barrie moved Ngoepe, a former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder, to third base with one out.
Jonathan Lacroix, the No. 9 hitter in Quebec’s batting order, then hit a slow roller up the third-base side and into no-man’s land. Washington third baseman Brian Sharp charged in, fielded the ball and made a hurried throw to first base. The throw was errant and sailed to the wall behind first base.
Ngoepe, who was holding at third base until the throw, scored the tying run and Barrie motored all the way around from first base to score the go-ahead run.
Quebec, which used five pitchers, was able to protect the one-run cushion as the Wild Things stranded nine baserunners through the first eight innings and left manager Tom Vaeth frustrated and promising changes.
“We find ways to lose,” Vaeth said. “We don’t do anything good enough to win.
“We’re not good enough to win two in a row. I’m pretty sure we’re going to be the first team in the league to double-digit losses.”
Tri-City, however, beat the Wild Things to that distinction, but that didn’t make Vaeth feel any better.
“Changes are coming,” he said. “I tried to give some guys enough time. If I have to play nine rookies, then I will. I will find nine guys who will give us good effort.”
Washington had taken a 2-1 lead by scoring single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Consecutive two-out doubles by Nick Ward and Hector Roa tied the score at 1-1. In the sixth, a Sharp fly ball dropped just inside the left-field line for a leadoff double. He was bunted to third base and scored on a sacrifice fly by Joe Campagna to give Washington the 2-1 lead.
Frank Moscatiello (1-0), the third Quebec pitcher, was the winner. Andrew Case pitched the ninth inning for his fifth save, the third against Washington in seven days.
Coming and going
The Wild Things announced during the game that lefty reliever Sean Kealey will have his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals. Kealey, a rookie out of Allegheny College, pitched in four games, throwing four innings and allowing only one hit. He struck out six. Against New Jersey on Thursday, Kealey pitched a scoreless inning, striking out all three batters he faced. He is the 42nd player to go directly from the Wild Things to a major league affiliate.
“I’m happy for Sean. Everyone is happy for Sean,” Vaeth said. “It’s a shame we couldn’t capitalize on that and have a real good night. I hope Sean capitalizes on this opportunity.”
Prior to the game, Washington made its second trade in as many days, sending Andrew Penner to the Evansville Otters for a player to be named. The Wild Things acquired Penner in the dispersal draft of American players on the Frontier League’s three Canadian franchises. Penner was the shortstop on River City’s 2019 championship team but played center field for Washington. He was batting .158 in 19 at-bats and appeared in only six of Washington’s first 14 games. The Wild Things activated catcher Cody Erickson from the injured list and signed shortstop Gabe Howell, a rookie who helped Georgia Gwinett to the NAIA national championship earlier this month. Howell batted .373 with 10 home runs and was 27-for-30 in stolen base attempts. He drew 54 walks in 60 games.
Notes
Tri-City, one of Washington’s Can-Am Conference foes, has an agreement to sign 36-year-old former major league pitcher Bud Norris. A 10-year veteran of the big leagues, Norris last pitched in the majors in 2018 with St. Louis. … Washington has five one-run losses this season, four in home games.