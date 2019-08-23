Ryan McAuliffe threw a five-hit shutout, Gianfranco Wawoe had four hits and the Southern Illinois Miners boosted their Frontier League playoff hopes with a 5-0 victory over the Wild Things on Friday night.
Southern Illinois, which began the night 3 1/2 games out of the final wild-card berth, scored four runs in the top of the third inning against Washington starter Josh Lapiana (0-4). Two fo the runs came on a two-out double by Joe Duncan.
McAuliffe (6-3) did not issue a walk and struck out two in a complete-game performance. Ryan Cox had three of Washington’s hits.