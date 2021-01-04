Gregg Langbehn has decided to retire as manager of the Washington Wild Things, ending a stay with the independent league team that began in 2016.
Langbehn retires as the second-most tenured manager in the organization's history by games managed and second winningest manager in team history behind John Massarelli.
Langbehn brought stability to the position that the Wild Things were not familiar with after Massarelli's stay came to an end following the 2007 season. The team had gone through six managers in the previous nine years and a manager-by-committee for part of the 2014 season before the hiring of Langbehn.
Langbehn managed the team to an East Division championship in 2018, a Frontier League Championship Series appearance in 2018 and two playoff appearances. They came in 2017 and 2018. He managed an MVP (James Harris in 2018), a Pitcher of the Year (Thomas Dorminy in 2018), a Citizenship Award winner (Rashad Brown in 2017), 21 All-stars and had eight of his players' contracts purchased by major league teams.
Now the Wisconsin native and resident heads home after nine seasons as a Frontier League manager, five years spent managing in the Houston Astros' farm system and two seasons as the Video Replay Coordinator for the Cleveland Indians, all of which followed eight seasons spent playing in the minors.
“It was a great run working with Gregg and getting to know his family. He played such a pivotal role creating a culture, holding players accountable and bringing the stability we strived for. We appreciate his efforts over the years and know stepping away was not an easy decision for him," said general manager Tony Buccilli.
Langbehn's 190 wins while with the Wild Things are the second most in team history, while his 457 wins, counting the four years with the Wild Things and five with the Traverse City Beach Bums (2009-13), rank him seventh all time in Frontier League history. New Ottawa and former River City manager Steve Brook is sixth on the charts. Langbehn was named Frontier League Manager of the Year in 2012 while managing the Beach Bums to a 64-32 record.
“I want to thank the Wild Things ownership group, everyone in the front office, game day workers, the fans and host families for five fantastic seasons. Additionally, I would like to thank Train, the greatest bus driver in the history of professional baseball," said Langbehn. "Retiring is never easy. However, after 30 years in pro ball, I will be staying home with my family full time to have the opportunity to watch my kids grow up before they head off to college. Furthermore, thank you to my awesome wife, Shelly. She is the backbone of our family and makes sure the kids are always taken care of and gets them to the places they need to be at the appropriate time. Finally, thanks to all of my friends, family, former teammates, coaches, colleagues, managers and the Frontier League. Your help and support throughout the years always guided me in the right direction."
The search for a new manager has been completed by the Wild Things. The new Washington staff is expected to be announced Wednesday.