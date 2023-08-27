AVON, Ohio – Lake Erie scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Wild Things 4-3 Sunday afternoon.
Lake Erie’s win snapped the Wild Things’ three-game winning streak and prevented Washington from sweeping the three-game series. The Wild Things won Saturday night, 6-5 in 10 innings, after erasing a four-run deficit.
Washington has not swept a series since May 16-18 against New York in the second series of the season.
On Sunday, Washington took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Robert Chayka and J.C. Santini and pushed its lead to 3-1 in the eventh when Calen McNeely scored on an error.
Lake Erie rallied against Washington reliever Justin Showalter (7-5), getting a hit batsman, two singles, a wild pitch and a go-ahead sacrifice fly by Jarrod Watkins.
Conner Richardson (1-0) was the winning pitcher. Brayden Bonner pitched the ninth inning for his second save.
Chrstian James made his first start of the season for the Wild Things and pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run. It snapped a string of 21 consecutive scoreless innings by James, who struck out six and did not walk a batter.
