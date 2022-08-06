The Wild Things handled two parts of the winning equation Saturday night.
They could get ’em on and get ’em over.
The big problem was Washington’s hitters couldn’t get ’em in.
Connor Owings and Kenen Irizarry each drove in two runs and Lake Erie pitchers worked in and out of jams all night as the Crushers defeated Washington 5-1 at Wild Things Park.
It was a frustrating night for Washington hitters. The Wild Things were 1-for-21 with runners on base, and 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position, until Hector Roa spoiled a shutout bid by Lake Erie with an RBI single up the middle that scored Devon Fisher from second base with one out in the bottom of the ninth.
“We couldn’t drive in runs,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said firmly.
Washington was shut out for the first 5 1/3 innings by two pitchers who had a combined one inning of professional experience. Starter Nathan Holt, who played in the PSAC at Mercyhurst, went the first four innings. Josh Zeboskey (1-0), a rookie out of Marshall, followed for 1 1/3 innings in his professional debut.
Both players were signed after Lake Erie had three players, including two pitchers, sidelined by positive COVID-19 tests.
“One of the pitchers who tested positive was scheduled to start tonight,” Lake Erie manager Cam Roth explained. “There was a tryout in Ohio for about 60 guys and Nathan Holt was one of the better guys there. Then within 15 minutes Tuesday we had three players test positive and another player get a car accident on the way to the field.
“We pitched Holt one inning this week against Evansville and told him he would pitch (Saturday) at Washington. I told him just give me three innings. Give me the best you’ve got. He’s an absolute competitor.”
Lake Erie took a 2-0 lead in the third when Connor Owings hit a two-run double off the wall in right field against Washington starter Stephen Knapp (3-3).
Washington had plenty of chances to score and all but one went by the wayside. The Wild Things left the bases loaded twice and stranded a runner on third base in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth innings. The Wild Things left 14 runners on base.
In the fifth, Washington had runners on second and third with no outs after a single by newly signed shortstop Tyler Wilber and a sacrifice and throwing error on a bunt by catcher Devon Fisher.
Zeboskey then replaced Holt and got groundout, strikeout and flyout to keep the Wild Things scoreless.
Lake Erie made it 3-0 in the sixth when Kenen Irizarry scored on a wild pitch thrown by reliever Isaac Mattson. The Crushers added two more runs in the ninth, scoring on two walks, a hit batsman and a two-run single by Irizarry.
Three of the five Lake Erie runs were baserunners who reached either via walk or a hit by pitch. Four Washington pitchers combined to walk seven.
Washington avoided the shutout when Fisher led off the bottom of the ninth by getting hit by an Alexis Rivero pitch, moving up on groundout and scoring on Roa’s RBI single.
The Wild Things were able to get the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth when Nick Ward singled after the Roa hit and Wagner Lagrange walked to load the bases.
Rivero, however, ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.
“We had trouble throwing the ball over the plate and had trouble driving guys in,” Vaeth said. “It wasn’t our night.”
Extra bases
Both teams were held to six hits. Lagrange had the lone multi-hit game for the Wild Things. … Washington starting pitcher Sandro Cabrera (7-2, 3.67) had his contract purchased Saturday by the Miami Marlins. He is the 46th Wild Things player signed by a major league organization in Washington’s 20-season history. … Wilber replaced Cabrera on the roster. Wilber is a rookie out of Southeast Missouri State, where he batted .331 with 18 home runs and 74 RBI this spring. … Washington will sign and activate Justin Showalter, a rookie out of James Madison, to pitch Sunday’s series finale. ... Washington remains 5 1/2 games ahead of second-place Evansville in the West Division as the Otters were beaten by Gateway, 4-2.
