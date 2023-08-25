AVON, Ohio – Stephen Knapp and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter as the Wild Things opened a weekend series with a 4-2 victory over Lake Erie on Friday night.
Washington scored all the runs it would need in the fifth inning when it pushed three runs across home plate. One run scored on a fielder’s choice, another on an error and the last on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Clowers.
Lake Erie closed to within 3-1 but Washington made it a three-run lead again when a single by Melvin Novoa in the eighth scored Wagner Lagrange.
Knapp (5-0) allowed five hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings.
He walked on and did not strike out a batter.
Knapp was followed on the mound by Kyle White, Justin Goossen-Brown and Lukas Young. The latter pitched the ninth inning for his 13th save and second in as many days.
Washington was held to eight hits by three Crushers pitchers. Caleb McNeely had three singles and three of the Wild Things’ eight stolen bases.
