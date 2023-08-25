Wild Things logo

AVON, Ohio – Stephen Knapp and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter as the Wild Things opened a weekend series with a 4-2 victory over Lake Erie on Friday night.

Washington scored all the runs it would need in the fifth inning when it pushed three runs across home plate. One run scored on a fielder’s choice, another on an error and the last on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Clowers.

