On the night when Hector Roa became Washington’s career home-run leader, New Jersey’s Todd Isaacs stole the power-hitting show.
And based upon Isaacs’ history at Wild Things Park, nobody should have been surprised.
Isaacs hit two home runs — one on the first pitch of the game and another in the second inning — to lead the Jackals to a 10-4 victory over Washington on Saturday night.
The loss was only the second in nine games for the Wild Things, who began the night one game out of first place in the Frontier League’s West Division.
Isaacs, New Jersey’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, continued to be a Wild Things killer as he drove in four runs on his two home runs. It was his third two-homer performance in 11 career games at Wild Things Park. In those 11 games, Isaacs is 15-for-45 with seven home runs.
“I really enjoy playing here. My dad’s favorite team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, so maybe being in the proximity of Pittsburgh gets me thinking about him and feeling good,” said Isaacs, who was born in the Bahamas.
“I just like to play here. And maybe it’s not just a Washington thing. When I played in Cleveland’s farm system with Mahonning Valley, I hit a bunch of home runs at State College. I like playing in Pennsylvania, for sure.”
Isaacs entered the game with only one home run this season and doubled that when he hit the first pitch from Micky Foytik (0-1) over the wall in center field, just to the left of the dark batter’s eye. His three-run shot to left field was part of the Jackals’ eight-run second inning that gave New Jersey a commanding 9-0 lead.
Second baseman Justin Wylie hit his second home run in as many nights, a two-run blast to left field, in the Jackals' big inning.
The record-setting home run for Roa came in Washington’s four-run bottom of the second against New Jersey starter Jorge Tavarez (3-1). Roa, Washington’s right fielder, entered this season tied for first place on the franchise’s career home runs list at 57 with Jacob Dempsey (2008-10) but did not homer this season until his three-run shot to right centerfield. Roa knew it was gone as soon as he hit it, so he flipped his bat toward the home team’s dugout before circling the bases.
“To be honest, despite how much people have been saying that I’ve been looking for (the record), I haven’t even thought about it,” Roa said. “I’ve just been trying to get my timing back, get to a good feel. Despite what my batting average was, I didn’t feel strong, what I was getting wasn’t me. I know I can be stronger at the plate.”
The home run showed the change in Roa’s approach at the plate over his time in Washington. A dead-pull hitter early in his six seasons here, Roa has switched his approach at the plate in recent years and developed power to right centerfield.
“Adjustments — every baseball player makes adjustments every day,” he said. “Living on the larger side of the plate helps you. It allows the ball to get deeper and the path of the bat allows you to use the big part of the field.”
Roa’s homer made the score 9-3 and Washington tacked on another run before the second inning ended as catcher Alex Alvarez, fresh off a three-game suspension, hit a towering solo home run to left field.
New Jersey made it 10-4 with a run in the third and then the slugfest suddenly and surprisingly turned into a pitching clinic. Neither team scored the rest of the way and combined for a mere three hits over the final six innings.
Tavarez (3-1), who went six innings, struck out eight, including six straight over one stretch.
Washington relief pitcher Kenny Pierson retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, the lone baserunner in reaching on an error. Pierson struck out five during a six-batter stretch.