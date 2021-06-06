Both managers, Washington’s Tom Vaeth and Quebec’s Pat Scalabrini, have been thrilled by the performance of their respective pitching staffs so far in this young Frontier League season.
The difference between Vaeth and Scalabrini, and the feeling in their team’s clubhouse Sunday evening, has been the result of the hitting performances each manager has seen from his club.
Quebec won its fifth one-run game, getting a superb pitching performance from rookie Miguel Cienfuegos and blanking the Wild Things 1-0 to win the three-game series.
Quebec beat Washington 3-2 on Saturday night.
Cienfuegos (1-0), who was pitching in his third professional game and making his first start, had limited college experience, having played only at the junior college level. But he threw eight shutout innings and allowed just two Wild Things reach scoring position.
“Our pitchers are overperforming; let’s be honest,” Scalabrini said. “What a performance Cienfuegos gave us. He’s a guy who got invited to camp though he did not have a high level of experience. He pitched with a lot of confidence and made us keep him on the roster.”
Cienfuegos filled up the strike zone, walked only one batter and struck out two. Andrew Case pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save and second in as many days.
The Quebec pitching overshadowed a fine spot start by Washington’s Michael Austin. The righthander who was a starter in previous seasons with the Wild Things but began this year in the bullpen, pitched six shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He struck out five and picked off two baserunners.
Vaeth was happy with Austin’s outing but wonders when his team’s hitters are going to give the pitchers better support in the runs column.
“It’s a broken record. It can’t always be about the pitching,” Vaeth said. “Those guys have done a great job, but they deserve a whole lot more support than what we’re giving them.”
Washington began the day hitting only .172 with runners in scoring position. Against Cienfuegos, the Wild Things mustered only two scoring chances.
Hector Roa laced a one-out double in the second inning and stole third base but was stranded there after a strikeout and groundout. In the fourth, Nick Ward drew a leadoff walk and stole second but the inning died with a lineout, foulout and flyout. Ward was the final Washington batter to reach scoring position.
“I don’t see us making adjustments. I see the same at-bat four times a night,” Vaeth said. “We go up there and don’t adjust to how the pitcher is throwing. We’re not giving ourselves a chance.
“Quebec, it’s pitchers did their job. Look at their roster. (Cionfuegos) is a rookie who has only junior college experience. Ben Hoffman pitched Saturday and he’s a rookie. David Gauthier pitched Friday and he’s a rookie. They threw three rookies at us. It’s not like we’re facing Cy Young.”
Washington did not score over the final 13 innings of the series and saw its record fall to 4-7.
“They need to look in the mirror,” Vaeth said about his hitters. “I can’t imagine anyone out there (the clubhouse) is happy about what we’re doing. If they are, then they’re in the wrong place.”
The game’s only run was scored in the seventh inning and for the second consecutive day a hit by Quebec’s No. 9 batter, who wasn’t in the original lineup, delivered a key hit.
Jorge Gutierrez, Quebec’s third catcher, was added to the lineup after the team arrived at the ballpark and his two-out single to center field off reliever Spencer Bivens (0-1) scored Jack Barrie from third base with the game’s only run.
“I thought our offense would have to carry us early,” Scalabrini said. “I thought we’d be more of a zoo defensively and would give up more runs because of all the young pitchers.”