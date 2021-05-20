Just when you figured out the Frontier League’s quirky extra-innings tiebreaker – a runner starts every half-inning at second base – somebody decides to change the rules to something even more gimmicky.
This season, the Frontier League will be using a home run derby to break ties after the 10th inning is played. Though the format – how many players will participate, how many swings will they get – has not been decided, the derby will determine wins and losses.
Fortuntaely for the Wild Things, they have some players with home run derby experience.
When the Frontier League and Can-Am League got together in 2019 for a joint all-star game, part of the festivities was a home run derby. Washington outfielder Hector Roa advanced to the finals and was the runnerup. The winner was Rockland Boulders outfielder Grant Heyman.
These days, Heyman is playing for Washington, having signed with the Wild Things as a free agent last month, and reminding Roa of who won that home run derby.
“It only took about 20 minutes for that to be mentioned,” Heyman said with a laugh.
“It’s funny how things come full circle. I specifically remember watching Roa hit and admiring the pop he has in his bat. Now that we’re in the same lineup, it’s exciting.”
Roa is not the only familiar face to Heyman. New Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth was the hitting coach at Winnipeg in the independent American Association when Heyman played there.
“He recruited me after I was released by the (Arizona) Diamondbacks. That’s how I got to Winnipeg in 2018,” Heyman explained. “It was a great experience, fantastic. Statistically, it was my best year. I’m excited to be paired back up with him. I’m optimistic about this season.”
Heyman (6-4, 230), a left-handed hitter, is expected to be the Wild Things’ designated hitter and play some left field.
After playing in Winnipeg, Heyman was traded to Rockland – now known as the New York Boulders and members of the Frontier League – for 2019. He went from hitting .272 with 18 home runs in Winnipeg to .237 with 15 homers for the Boulders.
“That year, I missed more time with injuries and couldn’t find my groove,” Heyman explained. “I didn’t have a great year. It happens. It’s past me. I have my sights set a lot higher.”
The 27-year-old Heyman is in his seventh year of pro baseball, though he first made his mark in another sport. At Pittsford-Sutherland High School, a Rochester, New York, suburb, Heyman was an all-star quarterback.
“We lost two games in my career there, both to the same team,” Heyman recalled. “We were ranked No. 1 in the state my senior year in the highest classification, until we lost that one game.”
Heyman said he was a better football player than baseball player in high school but his athleticism in three sports helped him land a baseball scholarship to Miami (Fla.). That included an invitation to be a walk-on quarterback in football.
He never made it onto the football field. Heyman left after one year, enrolled at Southern Nevada – four years after Bryce Harper played there – and was drafted in the eighth round by the Diamondbacks.
“I come in this year with no expectations of getting picked up or signing a minor-league contract. If it happens, then good,” Heyman said. “I’m here to have fun and win. I’m an older player now and I’d like to help the younger guys.”
Heyman and the Wild Things will be in action this weekend when they play their final two spring training games ahead of the season opener Thursday at Florence. Washington will play tonight at Lake Erie and host the Crushers Saturday (7:05 p.m.). The game will have free admission.