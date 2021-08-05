AUGUSTA, N.J. – The Wild Things’ key road series at Sussex County didn’t look good after being swept in a doubleheader Tuesday. Now, it looks, not half bad.
Joe Campagna homered and drove in three runs and Ryan Hennen won for the eighth time in 10 decisions as Washington defeated the Miners 8-3 Thursday night.
The win pulls Washington back to within 4 ½ games of first-place Sussex County in the Northeast Division. The teams split the series.
Campagna hit a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, in the second inning off Sussex County starter Max Herrmann (3-4) to open the scoring. He had an RBI single in the ninth inning.
Hennen allowed four hits and two walks over six innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) and left with a 5-3 lead. Hennen leads the Frontier League in wins.
Jesus Balaguer followed with two shutout innings and B.J. Sabol pitched the ninth, striking out the side.
Grant Heyman doubled off the wall in right field to score Scotty Dubrule in the seventh and Dubrule had an RBI groundout in the eighth.
Washington begins a weekend series tonight at home against New Jersey.