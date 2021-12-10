The Washington Wild Things announced Friday they have agreed to a contract extension with left-hander Ryan Hennen, the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Year, for the 2022 Frontier League season.
Hennen raked in three major awards this past season, with the top honor being named 2021’s Bryan Tollberg Award winner for the Frontier League’s Pitcher of the Year. At the time of voting, the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2021 Frontier League Draft, led the league in ERA in his first season of pro ball. His 2.12 ERA led the league, his 11 wins were tied for second and his 106.1 innings pitched were 10th most in the league. Hennen is the fourth Wild Things player to win Pitcher of the Year, joining Jared Howton (2002), Aaron Ledbetter (2007) and Thomas Dorminy (2018).
The southpaw also took home the Jason Simontacchi Award for Rookie of the Year. Hennen also was the lone Wild Thing on the Can-Am Conference Post-Season All-Star team.
Hennen finished the season with an 11-3 record and struck out 93 and with only 11 walks.
“It was great to see Ryan go from a free agent at the Frontier League Draft to becoming the league’s Pitcher of the Year. He was relentless in taking the opportunity provided to him and he worked extremely hard between starts to prepare his body,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “This season will be about Ryan building on his success and refining nuances in his game. We are excited to have Ryan return and see where his next steps take him.”