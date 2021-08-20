AVON, Ohio – Wild Things rookie lefthander Ryan Hennen had his best performance as a professional Friday night, pitching the Wild Things to a lightning-quick 1-0 win over the Lake Erie Crushers at Mercy Health Stadium.
It took only one hour and 57 minutes to play the game. Only five nine-inning games in Wild Things history have been played in less time.
Hennen (9-2) threw his first career shutout and initial complete game. He allowed two singles and did not walk a batter. Hennen struck out eight and lowered his ERA to 2.29.
Because of a double play, Hennen faced only 28 batters, one above the minimum.
Washington’s offense gave Hennen the only run he would need in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of a Lake Erie error. Andrew Sohn hit a one-out double to left field off Crushers starter Ryan Feierabend (7-4), a former major leaguer.
With two outs, Bralin Jackson beat out an infield grounder to shortstop, and when the throw skipped away from first baseman Steve Passatempo, Sohn was able to score what turned out to be the game’s only run.
The 35-year-old Feierabend, a lefty, has pitched in 33 major-league games (20 starts), most recently in 2019 with Toronto. Against the Wild Things, he gave up five hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out nine.
Washington second baseman Scotty Dubrule had a pair of hits (2-for-4) and extended his consecutive game on-base streak to 30.
Washington began the night 2 ½ games behind first-place Sussex County in the Frontier League’s Northeast Division. The Miners hosted New York.