Relief pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown has been the guy delivering the knockout punch for the Wild Things’ bullpen over the last three weeks.
And in his family, that’s a compliment in more ways than one.
Goossen-Brown (6-3, 195) has pitched in 20 games since signing with Washington on June 12. He picked up two wins in a series two weekends ago at Windy City to raise his record to 5-0. On Sunday, against West Division-leading Gateway, Goossen-Brown pitched 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings to protect a one-run lead in Washington’s 4-3 victory. The outing dropped Goossen-Brown’s ERA to 2.90. Opponents are batting only .236 against him.
In other words, when Goossen-Brown has entered the game, good things have followed for the Wild Things. The right-handed reliever from Sherman Oaks, Calif., who throws pitches from a variety of arm angles, has left opposing lineups as helpless as a boxer who is cowering against the ropes.
The boxing analogy is something Goossen-Brown can relate to because he comes from one of the most famous families in boxing. His uncle, Joe Goossen, is a world-famous trainer at the Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys, Calif., and has been in the corner with many world champions, including Michael Nunn, Gabriel and Rafael Ruelas, Joel Casamayor and Diego Corrales, among others.
Another uncle, the late Dan Goossen, was an esteemed promoter, having put on shows that featured world champions such as Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Bernard Hopkins.
The family is still in the boxing game. Goossen-Brown’s parents, Tom and Sandi, are promoters and have put on such fights as Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Connor McGregor. Justin works for the promotion in the offseason. He is quick to point out that he was in attendance at each of the three Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight title fights, plus many other championship bouts.
Baseball, however, the sport of choice for Goossen-Brown. And he’s not the first family member to venture into professional baseball. His late uncle Greg played six years (1965-70) in the major leagues as a first baseman and catcher. Greg Goossen was a teammate of Jim Bouton in 1969 with the Seattle Pilots when the latter wrote the best-seller “Ball Four.”
Goossen-Brown’s brother, Josh, was drafted the Chicago White Sox in 2014 and was a teammate of Wild Things pitching coach Alex Boshers with Wichita in the independent American Association in 2017. That’s one reason the Wild Things were able to talk the 27-year-old Goossen-Brown into signing with them after his release by York of the Atlantic League earlier this year.
“I’ve been playing baseball since I was five years old and I knew that I could still pitch. My manager in York, Rick Forney, even said that I could still pitch,” Goossen-Brown said. “If you look at my numbers with York, only one team had my number. Against the rest of the league I was good.”
Goossen-Brown said he was familiar with Boshers and knew of Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth from the latter’s days as hitting coach at Winnipeg in the American Association. Goossen-Brown spent the last four years pitching for Chicago in the American Association.
“I was more familiar with (Josh), but what I know about that family is those guys won’t shy away from the big moment. They want the ball,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said.
Big moments are what Goossen-Brown, a former standout at San Diego State, has provided Washington with as of late.
Baseball and boxing aren’t the only sports the family plays. Goossen-Brown’s sister, Riley, plays Division I soccer at California Baptist and his brother, Jake, is a highly successful football coach in California, having coached one high school state runner-up team.
In other words, the family is ultra-competitive.
Goossen-Brown says there is nothing in sports like the energy in an arena prior to a championship boxing match.
“I’ve been in the locker room before title fights and boxers are just so laser-focused,” he said. “In boxing it’s one-on-one competition. In baseball, you have a whole team behind you and there’s always another game, until there isn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.