While Major League Baseball was busy Wednesday announcing its return to play with a shortened season, the independent Frontier League, of which the Washington Wild Things are a member, said it will not play in 2020, citing complications of gathering and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by the league’s Board of Directors, who voted unanimously to cancel the season.
It would have been the 28th season for the Frontier League and one with 14 teams after the merger of five former Can-Am League franchises was completed last October.
“It’s a sad day. After 27 years …,” Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee said, his voice trailing off. “But, we have to look forward to the 2021 season.”
The Frontier League announced April 1 that its season would be delayed. League officials said they hoped to play in as many Frontier League markets as possible, including the two in Canada. That became impossible last week when the Canadian government extended a ban on nonessential travel between the United States and Canada, meaning the border will be closed to minor-league baseball teams through July 21.
Lee said that was one of the breaking points for the Frontier League season.
“That was huge,” he said. “Closing the border until July 21 was a huge stumbling block. That and having teams in seven different states, trying to figure out what their regulations are and what goes with them. It was tough to balance.
“What it boiled down to was the federal state and local regulations in each market. Once you figure those out, you have to figure out the health issues – how to protect your fans, your players, your workers. Then, when you have that figured out, how do you pay for all of this?”
Minor-league baseball teams depend heavily on ticket, parking and concession revenue, but each of the Frontier League markets still have government-enforced limits on outdoor gatherings.
“It’s very unfortunate,” Wild Things general manager Tony Buccilli said. “There are a lot of players who will be negatively impacted by this. They worked hard and now they’ll never get that 2020 year to showcase their talents. I just hope there are better years ahead.”
Of the three major independent professional baseball leagues in the United States — the Frontier League, Atlantic League and American Association — only the latter will be playing this summer. The American Association, which is based in the Midwest, will play a 60-game season starting July 3. Only six of the league’s 12 members will be playing, and games will be played in three hub cities, one each in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin — three states that have reported few coronavirus cases.
Three of the five new Frontier League franchises are located in hot spot states New York and New Jersey. Two others are in the Chicagoland area, which has been hard hit by the virus. For Frontier League teams to play this summer in some of those markets, social-distancing guidelines would have been both nettlesome and expensive. For example, more than one bus would be needed to transport a team and no more than one player or coach could stay in a motel room, which would double the costs.
Washington took two unexpected hits, losing not only the season but the Frontier League’s all-star game, which was to be played at Wild Things Park next month.
“It’s unfortunate because this was a year everybody was looking forward to,” Buccilli said. “We’re losing the all-star game, trips to Canada, New York and New Jersey, new divisional opponents.”
Added Lee, “With all of the excitement surrounding the addition of five former Can-Am League teams for 2020, everybody was primed for our best season ever.”
The Frontier League did say that cancellation of the season allows teams to pursue baseball and other activities in their ballparks, as state and local restrictions allow. Buccilli said the Wild Things are working out details for baseball to be played at Wild Things Park this summer and something will be announced next week.
“We’re working hard to bring baseball to Washington County,” Buccilli said.