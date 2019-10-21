The Frontier League released its 2020 schedule Monday, complete 14 teams, the result of a merger last week with the Can-Am League.
The league begins Thursday, May 14 with four games. The Washington Wild Things will play their opener May 15 at the Rockland Boulders, one of the five Can-Am teams absorbed by the Frontier League.
The Wild Things’ home opener is Tuesday, May 19 against the Quebec Capitales and is part of a six-game homestand that also includes the Southern Illinois Miners.
Washington’s schedule is heavy on home games in the first half of the season as it will play 15 of its first 21 games at home, including a nine-game homestand May 29 through June 7. The Wild Things play only six home games between Aug. 3 and Aug. 27.
Eleven of Washington’s 13 opponents in the Frontier League will play a series at Wild Things Park. The only teams that will not appear in Washington are the Evansville Otters and Windy City ThunderBolts. Washington does not play at Gateway or Southern Illinois.