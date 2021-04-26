The Frontier League has hired 25-year baseball executive Jon Danos as its new Chief Executive Officer, the league announced Monday. Danos will oversee the league’s strategy development and business affairs as a recently designated Partner League of Major League Baseball.
Bill Lee, who spent 27 years as the Frontier League’s commissioner, retired in March.
“I am truly honored and extremely excited to join the Frontier League,” Danos said in a release. “The opportunity to help evolve the league and shape our new partnership with Major League Baseball is special. The foundation of the Frontier League – its role in the journey of professional baseball players and its value to the communities in which we serve – is incredibly strong and well-positioned for an exciting future. I look forward to working in our communities with owners, team staffs and players to help fuel our growth in support of this great game.”
From 2003 to 2014, Danos was partner, president and chief operating officer of Opening Day Partners, which owned and launched four Atlantic League teams: in Sugar Land, Texas; Waldorf, Maryland; and York and Lancaster. During that time, Danos and his partners collaborated with communities to construct more than $120 million of ballparks. He spent each of his years in the Atlantic League serving on its Board of Directors.
“We could not be happier that Jon Danos has decided to join the Frontier League”, said Board of Directors president John Stanley. “We did a national search and had over 100 applicants, many with impressive and diverse experiences, but Jon’s track record of success and baseball business expertise made him a clear choice to take the helm of our organization as we grow.”
Prior to Opening Day Partners, Danos was an executive with Maryland Baseball, LLC, which owned and operated three affiliates of the Baltimore as well as facilities management and concessions companies. He started his front office baseball career upon graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1990. Danos spent the last five years as executive director of athletics at New Hampshire.