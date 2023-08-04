Like most rookie pitchers, Dariel Fregio has struggled to find consistency from start to start, from outing to outing and even inning to inning.
Last weekend, in a start against Joliet, Fregio was, by own admission, “not good” when he gave up eight hits and four runs over only 3 1/3 innings.
Against Gateway on Friday night, Fregio followed his worst start as a professional with one of the best this season by a Wild Things pitcher.
The rookie right hander out of St. Leo University in Florida pitched eight shutout innings as Washington blanked the West Division-leading Gateway Grizzlies, 3-0.
Fregio took a one-hitter – a double by Jairus Richards, the first batter of the game – into the eighth inning. Fregio ended up allowing three hits and two walks over the eighth innings in his fifth professional start. Fregio struck out six and threw 120 pitches.
He began the eighth with 103 pitches.
“I wanted to give him a chance,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said of his decision to let Fregio pitch the eighth inning although he had relievers Christian James and Lukas Young ready in the bullpen.
“I didn’t want his pitch count to be 120, but I liked the way the ball was coming out of his hand. And (the Grizzlies) weren’t threatening him, so I let him go back out there. I didn’t want the inning to turn out like it did.”
Fregio (2-1) struck out the first batter of the eighth but gave up consecutive singles to Abdiel Diaz and Jairus Richards. Vaeth opted again to keep Fregio on the mound and the rookie rewarded his manager by getting Eric Rivera on a groundout and striking out former Wild Things outfielder Cole Brannen to end the inning.
Both Fregio and Vaeth said a change in strategy made the difference in this start. Instead of using breaking balls when ahead in the count, Fregio trusted his fastball.
“Early in the game, I felt a little iffy,” Fregio admitted. “My approach this time was to get ahead and once I got two strikes on a batter I trusted my fastball, my defense and let the batter get himself out.
“That last start, that wasn’t me. I knew I had to have a better start and give our bullpen a rest.”
Fregio didn’t get the complete game as steady closer Lukas Young pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his ninth save.
“It’s a good feeling to have Lukas Young fresh in the bullpen,” Vaeth said.
Gateway was shut out for the second time all season.
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the third inning against Gateway starter Carson LaRue (5-4). Consecutive singles by Carson Clowers, Anthony Brocato and Scotty Dubrule produced the first run. Dubrule hit a line drive off the glove of diving first baseman Peter Zimmerman, allowing Clowers to score from third base. Two batters later, Andrew Czech grounded out to second base as Brocato scored from third.
In the fourth, Washington center fielder Robert Chayka hit a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left field for a solo home run that made it 3-0. Chayka, a rookie out of Kansas Wesleyan, entered the game as the Wild Things’ leading hitter with a .310 batting average. It was his fifth home run of the season.
Extra bases
Prior to the Saturday night game, former Wild Things second baseman C.J. Beatty will be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame. Beatty played for Washington from 2013 to 2015. He will be the eighth former Wild Things player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. … Gateway has a 27-9 record at home and is 16-17 on the road. … Gateway tied a Frontier League single-game record Thursday at Joliet when the Grizzlies stole 13 bases.
