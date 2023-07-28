Wild Things logo

If the Wild Things are to climb into the Frontier League’s West Division playoff race – the top three finishers advance to the postseason – then they will need games like they had Friday night, one in which the backup catcher and a relief pitcher who has been in Washington less than a week played more than casual roles.

J.C. Santini, the Wild Things’ backup catcher who has been getting more playing time as a late, delivered two key hits, including one in a four-run sixth inning, Anthony Brocato stole home and added a two-run homer off the foul pole, and reliever Matt Dallas retired six of the seven batters he faced as the Wild Things pulled away for a 8-2 win over the Joliet Slammers before a crowd of 1,620 on Fireworks Night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription