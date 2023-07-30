Wild Things logo

When Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth put together his roster last offseason, the kind of game he envisioned it playing was what was produced Sunday against the Joliet Slammers.

Kobe Foster throwing shutout innings, Anthony Brocato and Andrew Czech hitting balls over walls, Scotty Dubrule spending much of the night on base, Wagner Lagrange getting the offense going with a two-run opposite-field hit. Each of those elements were expected by Vaeth and were in play during Washington’s 9-0 pasting of the Slammers.

