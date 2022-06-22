Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth has been searching for another lefthander for the starting rotation ever since Ryan Hennen, the Frontier League’s Pitcher of the Year last season, was purchased by the Kansas City Royals in April.
The search appears to be over.
Newly signed Kobe Foster pitched six shutout innings in his professional debut, Nick Ward homered and Washington cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers Wednesday night.
"All the reports I had on him were very good. And the video I watched of him, all I needed to see was three batters in," Vaeth said of his rookie.
The victory clinched the 10th consecutive series win for the first-place Wild Things, who increased their lead in the West Division to 1½ games over second-place Evansville.
Foster allowed only three hits and one walk. He struck out three and retired 10 consecutive Crushers at one point. On the rare occasion when Foster did allow a baserunner, the Wild Things’ fielders helped their pitcher by turning a pair of double plays.
"That was pretty special," Foster said. "I threw some good pitches and the defense made plays."
The performance looked a lot like many of Foster’s outings in college.
Foster (6-0, 190) was the ace of NAIA powerhouse Tennessee Wesleyan and pitched the Bulldogs to the World Series this year when he had a 13-1 record. He was 25-1 over the last two seasons.
The only tough spot for Foster came in the first inning. Jackson Valera, the Crushers' leadoff hitter, began the game with a hit into the gap. Jared Mang, the Wild Things' left fielder, kicked the ball and it shot toward center field. Valera ended up on third base.
"One batter into the game and a guy was standing on third base," Foster said.
It didn't phase the rookie. He escaped unscathed, getting out of the jam with a shallow flyout and two popouts.
"He showed me something that first inning," Vaeth said. "I've seen guys who pitched multiple pro years not get out of that jam."
Foster combined with relievers Kenny Pierson, Eric Mock and Jake Pilarski on a a five-hit shutout.
The game was a left-side story for Washington. In addition to Foster’s stellar pitching, the Wild Things’ five lefty hitters delivered, combining for seven hits and six RBI.
Ward gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a solo home run off Lake Erie starter Joseph Sgambelluri (4-2). It was an opposite-field shot, to left field, and Ward’s 12th homer of the season, which ties him for the league lead.
Before the inning ended, Mang hit a fly ball to left field that Lake Erie’s Jake Gitter battled to locate in the sun, then slipped on the wet turf as the ball arrived. It went past Gitter for a triple and Mang scored on Dubrule’s infield single.
Dubrule moved to third base on a single by Andrew Czech and made it 3-0 by scoring on Wagner’s Lagrange’s sacrifice fly.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the fifth and Ward started the inning again, dropping a leadoff single into right field. He stole second base, moved up on a flyout by Mang and scored on a Dubrule bouncer up the middle. Dubrule also stole second base and scored on a single by Czech.
Washington tacked on two runs in the seventh as Hector Roa had an RBI double to the wall in left centerfield and scored on a single by Cole Brannen.
Extra bases
The start of the game was delayed 74 minutes because of rain. … Washington turned a third double play, which ended the game. ... Rob Whalen (6-1, 2.14) is scheduled to pitch for Washington in tonight’s 7:05 series finale. ... Tennessee Wesleyan has been a pipeline to the Wild Things. Among the Bulldogs who have played for Washington were relief pitcher Al Yevoli and catcher Cody Erickson.