FLORENCE, Ky. – The Florence Y'alls remained undefeated by sweeping a doubleheader from the Wild Things on Wednesday night.
Jared Cheek struck out seven, and Luis Pintor homered and tripled as the Y’alls won the opener, 4-1. Florence made the most of only three hits in the nightcap as three pitchers combined on a 2-0 shutout.
The sweep improves Florence's record to 7-0.
The start of the opening game was delayed 90 minutes because of rain.
Florence scored a single run in four consecutive innings, from the second through the fifth, to build a 4-0 lead against Washington starter McKenzie Mills (0-2). Mills gave up six hits in five innings. He struck out five. Florence’s final run came on a solo homer by Pintor.
Washington pushed across its lone run in the sixth as Derek Reddy, who singled, scored on a two-out double by Grant Heyman.
Cheek (1-0) gave up three hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Evy Ruibal got the final four outs for his first save.
Florence scored the only run it would need in the second game in the first inning against Washington starter Kevin McNorton (0-2). The Y'alls made it 2-0 with a run in the fourth.
Washington outhit Florence 7-3 in the second game, getting two doubles from Bralin Jackson.