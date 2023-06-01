FLORENCE, Ky. – Evan Braband struck out 10 over six innings and Brian Fuentes hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, sparking the Florence Y’alls to an 8-5 come-from-behind win over the Wild Things on Thursday night.
Florence has won five of the six games against Washington this season.
The Wild Things had leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but Florence tied the score in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Marcos Castillo, moved ahead at 4-3 in the sixth and pulled away with a four-run seventh.
Braband (1-2) gave up 10 hits and three runs in six innings.
Washington left-handed pitcher Zach Blankenship made his first professional start. He gave up four hits and three runs over five innings and did not get a decision.
Reliever Greg Loukinen (2-2) took the loss, giving up four runs over 1 2/3 innings.
The Wild Things had plenty of baserunners. They had 15 hits, including doubles by Tristian Peterson and Robert Chayka, but also had a runner thrown out at second base and Melvin Novoa was thrown out at home plate trying to score from second on a single by Andrew Czech in the seventh inning.
Washington opens a three-game series Friday night at home against the Lake Erie Crushers.
