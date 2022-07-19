An event that has been four years in the making – the Frontier League All-Star Game – finally plays out tonight at Wild Things Park.

The last time the Frontier League gathered for an all-star game it could call its own was in 2018 in O’Fallon, Mo. In 2019, a team of Frontier League all-stars played the now-defunct Can-Am League in Pomona, N.Y., a game that paved the way for a merger of the two leagues, bringing membership to 16 teams. For the record, the Frontier League won that game, 7-0.

Sports Editor

Since 1986, Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006. Before joining the O-R, he was sports editor at the Democrat-Messenger, and a former member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In