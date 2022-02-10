The Washington Wild Things have announced the re-signing of right-handed pitcher and former major leaguer Rob Whalen for the 2022 Frontier League season.
Whalen pitched parts of three seasons in the majors, with the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners from 2016 to 2018. He signed with Washington late in the 2021 season and became the first former major leaguer to play for the Wild Things.
Whalen pitched in four regular season games and three in the playoffs. In the regular season, he pitched his way to a 1.76 ERA in 15.1 innings and struck out 18.
His best performance of the year came in one of three postseason starts. In the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series against Quebec, Whalen fired eight innings of shutout ball and struck out 11 in a Washington win.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Rob back with us for another season,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “To have Rob, to not only anchor the top of our rotation but to be a mentor to our younger arms as well, makes our organization stronger. Obviously, being a former big leaguer, it’s easy to get caught up in what he can do for us on the field but probably even more important is the quality of person he is and what he brings to our clubhouse. I know having him made me a better manager.”
The former 12th-round pick who was born in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and lives in Oviedo, Florida, said he’s excited to return to Washington.
“I enjoyed every minute of my time there in 2021, and after coming up just a little shy of the championship it was an easy decision to come back,” said Whalen. “We have a great core of returning players and some great additions. It’s time to run it back and chase that ring.”
Whalen made his big-league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates Aug. 3, 2016.