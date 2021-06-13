When you’re talking about causing havoc on the basepaths and creating runs with speed, you’re not talking about the Wild Things’ Cody Erickson.
In Erickson’s first 132 professional games, covering parts of three seasons in the Frontier League, the Washington catcher/jack of all trades, had exactly one stolen base.
But it was Erickson’s quick thinking and daring baserunning that created a scoring opportunity and the led to the pivotal run Saturday night in Washington’s 3-0 victory over Quebec before 2,025, the largest crowd of the season at Wild Things Park.
The Wild Things were leading 1-0 in the fifth inning when Erickson drew a walk off Quebec reliever John Witowski and advanced to second base with two outs when Nick Ward walked. With Brian Sharp at the plate, Erickson took a large lead off second base, which was noticed by Quebec catcher Jeffry Parra, who attempted to backpick Erickson after a pitch.
Parra’s throw to shortstop Gift Ngoepe was strong and accurate. The only problem for Quebec was Erickson wasn’t returning to second base. Instead, he immediately broke for third base and Ngoepe’s throw struck Erickson in the back of his right shoulder. The baseball kicked away from third baseman Jesse Hodges and Erickson never slid or stopped running on the play. He raced home to give Washington a 2-0 lead.
“I took my standard lead and I reacted to them throwing to second base,” Erickson said. “I went to third and the throw hit me.”
Erickson’s run gave three Washington pitchers some wiggle room as they combined on a six-hit shutout. Starter Ryan Hennen (2-0) pitched six innings and lowered his ERA to 0.47. James Meeker followed for two innings and Zach Strecker pitched the ninth for his second save.
Hennen, a rookie who was making his third professional start, gave up three hits, walked two and struck out seven.
“That kid is not afraid to throw the ball over the plate,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth said. “He pitches with composure, mixes in three pitches and gets ahead in the count.”
Washington gave its pitching staff the only run it would need in the fourth inning. Erickson, who started at first base one day after being activated off the disabled list, laced a double to left field on the first pitch of the at-bat. He scored when Ward followed with a triple to center field.
Erickson went 2-for-3 with the walk. Each of the two hits came on first-pitch swings.
“I hope some other guys were paying attention to those at-bats,” Vaeth said. “We need guys who step into the box ready to hit. Cody hadn’t played in a week and found the barrel for hits on the first two pitches he saw.”
The Wild Things tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Grant Heyman hit a leadoff triple to right centerfield and scored when Bralin Jackson followed with a single through the left side of the infield.
Vaeth said Erickson, who batted .274 in 2019, which was his first full season with the Wild Things, will have plenty of opportunities at various positions this year. In addition to catcher and first base, Vaeth said Erickson has the potential to contribute at third base, left field and designated hitter.
“I want to catch. I’ve always been a catcher, but (in 2019) it took a toll on my body," Erickson said. "I don’t mind playing first base, especially if it keeps my body fresh and my legs fresh for stealing third base.”