JOLIET, Ill. — Scotty Dubrule hit a grand slam and tied the franchise single-game record with six RBI, Wagner Lagrange smacked an inside-the-park home run and the Wild Things defeated the Joliet Slammers 11-3 Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series.
Dubrule hit a grand slam, scoring Cole Brannen, Nick Ward and Jared Mang, in the third inning to give Washington a 4-1 lead. That was all the offense starter Thomas Hart (1-0) and three relievers needed.
The Wild Things added three runs in the fourth inning, two coming on a double by Dubrule and the other on a solo homer by Alex Alvarez.
Washington scored again in the seventh inning when Lagrange hit a deep fly ball that Joliet center fielder Kyle Jacobsen briefly had in his glove as he crashed into the wall. The ball popped out of the glove and Lagrange came all the way around to score on what was originally scored as a rare four-base error. Jacobsen left the game with an injury.
The scoring of the play was changed after the game to a home run, Lagrange's fourth of the season.
Mang closed the scoring for Washington with a three-run homer in the eighth inning.
Hart had his best start since joining Washington, going six innings and allowing five hits and two runs. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
All of Joliet's runs came on three solo homers.
Prior to the game, Washington acquired pitcher Marrick Crouse (1-1, 1 save, 5.52) from Lake Erie in exchange for a player to be named.