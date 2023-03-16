Scotty Dubrule

Second baseman Scotty Dubrule has a .337 batting average over two seasons with the Wild Things.

Courtesy Washington Wild Things

The Wild Things announced Thursday that all-star second baseman Scotty Dubrule will be returning for the 2023 Frontier League season.

Dubrule wrapped up his first full season with the Wild Things in 2022 and batted .317 with 22 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 47 RBI. The former Mississippi State Bulldog walked 55 times in 91 games, which ranked sixth in the league.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In