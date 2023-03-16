The Wild Things announced Thursday that all-star second baseman Scotty Dubrule will be returning for the 2023 Frontier League season.
Dubrule wrapped up his first full season with the Wild Things in 2022 and batted .317 with 22 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 47 RBI. The former Mississippi State Bulldog walked 55 times in 91 games, which ranked sixth in the league.
Dubrule has a .337 career batting average.
“Obviously, Scotty has been a big part of our success here in Washington since he first arrived in 2021. Going into his third year, he will be counted on to assume more of a leadership role while continuing to improve his game,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “We rely a lot on Scotty to be the catalyst for our offense and be one of the anchors of our defense up the middle. He took big strides last year in becoming more of a base stealing threat and improving on his RBI numbers.”
In 2021, Dubrule appeared in 51 games for the Wild Things in the regular season and batted .374 with 12 extra-base hits. He reached base in his first 31 games of his pro career. He also had two 15-game hitting streaks and a 19-game home hit streak that season.
Dubrule came to the Wild Things after helping Mississippi State win the NCAA national championship in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.