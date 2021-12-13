The Wild Things have agreed to a contract extension with infielder Scotty Dubrule for the 2022 Frontier League season.
Dubrule will try to add to a successful start to his professional career. After winning an NCAA championship with Mississippi State this year, Dubrule came to Washington and was an important piece to the Wild Things’ run to the Northeast Division title and to the Frontier League championship series.
Dubrule played in 51 games and finished 40 plate appearances shy of qualify for the league batting title, which he would have won with his .374 batting average. Dubrule walked 31 times, struck out only 21 times and had 10 doubles, one triple and one home run. He drove in 21 runs.
“I really appreciate Scotty’s commitment to play his game and do whatever necessary to produce. He added a dimension to our lineup we were missing and his addition sparked our strong push down the stretch,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “Like most young players, we look for his development to focus around refining successful traits and attacking the rigors of a long, professional season.”
Dubrule reached base in the first 31 games of his professional career, an on-base streak that ran from July 20 through August 21 and was the third-longest streak in the league last season. He also had two 15-game hitting streaks.