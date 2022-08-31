When Washington acquired outfielder Anthony Brocato in a trade with Florence Y’alls at the Frontier League’s transactions deadline in mid-August, these are the kind of performances the Wild Things envisioned getting from the all-star outfielder.
In a West Division title-clinching win over Evansville on Tuesday night, Brocato was on base four times and contributed two outfield assists – in a three-inning span – by twice throwing out Otters baserunners.
Fast forward to Wednesday night and Brocato provided the key hit in Washington’s 3-2 victory over Evansville. Brocato hit a rocket of a two-run homer to left field in the fifth inning that broke a 1-1 tie.
“When we traded for Brocato, we didn’t have a whole lot of offense from the right side,” Washington manager Tom Vaeth explained. “He’s a guy who regularly makes contact and is an extra-base threat.”
It was Brocato’s 23rd home run of the season and first with Washington. He had played two games with the Wild Things before leaving a game with a tweaked hamstring.
“It was a low-grade pull,” Brocato said. “Having that happen the second game with a new team was frustrating. You want to help immediately. Having to sit wasn’t the best feeling.”
The Wild Things were cautious with Brocato’s injury and allowed him to sit out for more than a week before he returned Saturday when Jared Mang was hit by a pitch in a game at Lake Erie and had to exit.
The Wild Things knew what kind of hitter they acquired in Brocato, but his arm has been a pleasant surprise.
“We knew he had a good arm, but we hadn’t seen him play enough in the outfield,” Vaeth said. “But his defense doesn’t surprise me. He’s a gamer and takes pride in the way he plays.”
Though Washington is locked into the No. 1 seed in the West Division for the postseason, there is still plenty at stake in the final four days of the regular season. Washington would like to grab the top overall seed for the playoffs. The Wild Things entered Wednesday 1½ games behind East Division-leader Quebec in the standings.
“There is still a chance for the best overall record. That sets up up better for travel,” Vaeth said. “More importantly, we need to catch fire again. I told the guys before batting practice that we can’t limp into the playoffs.”
Evansville began the night in the final playoff position in the West and only a half-game out of second place.
The Otters jumped out to a 1-0 lead four batters into the game. Bryan Rosaio began the contested by drawing a walk off Washington starter Rob Whalen (12-2) and moved to third base on J.R. Davis’ one-out single. Dakota Phillips then lofted a sacrifice fly to left field.
Washington answered just as quickly. Tristan Peterson, who hit a grand slam in the Wild Things’ division-clincher Tuesday, worked a two-out walk against Evansville starter Ryan O’Reilly (6-7). Wagner Lagrange moved him to third base with a single and Andrew Czech walked to load the bases.
Cam Balego followed with a solid single to right field that scored Peterson, but Evansville’s Elijah MacNamee fired a strike to home plate to get Lagrange for the final out of the inning and keep the score tied at 1-1.
Brocato’s home run, which cleared the outfield fence in what seemed like a milli-second, gave Washington a 3-1 lead.
The Otters closed to within 3-2 in the sixth when Zach Biermann tripled and scored on a groundout by Andy Armstrong.
Whalen gave up seven hits and two runs over six innings in his final tuneup before the playoffs. He walked one and struck out four.
Zack Erwin struck out three in two innings of relief behind Whalen, and Lukas Young pitched the ninth for his 20th save.
Evansville pinch-hitter Justin Feliz hit a long drive to center field with one out in the ninth that Washington’s Hector Roa had glance off his glove at the wall. Roa recovered quickly and fired to second baseman Scotty Dubrule, who relayed a strike to Ian Walters at third base to get Felix for the inning’s second out.
