When the weather gets hot and the Wild Things begin their annual mid-season surge, everything seems possible, even outfielders Anthony Brocato and Wagner Lagrange hitting balls over walls with absurd regularity and Washington climbing in the standings and into the playoff race.

Brocato and Lagrange each hit two home runs in the first three innings Friday night and Washington belted six round-trippers for a 12-5 victory over the Sussex County Miners, who were making their first appearance at Wild Things Park in their three seasons in the Frontier League.

