POMONA, N.Y. — Tucker Nathans hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the New York Boulders a 5-4 win over the Wild Things on Saturday night.
Washington led 4-1 entering the bottom of the ninth but New York rallied against Wild Things closer Zach Strecker (0-3).
After the first batter of the ninth was retired, New York’s Milton Smith Jr. reached on an error by Washington shortstop Gabe Howell. It was the Wild Things’ fifth error of the game. A single by Jack Sundberg and passed ball moved runners to second and third, and Zach Kirtley’s infield single pushed across a run to cut Washington’s lead to 4-2.
Nathans followed by hitting Strecker’s first pitch of the at-bat over the wall in left field for his sixth home run of the season.
Washington starter McKenzie Mills pitched six shutout innings and left with a 3-0 lead. Washington scored three runs in the second inning, one on an error and two on the first of two doubles by Cody Erickson. The catcher was the only Wild Things player with a multi-hit game.
New York scored an unearned run in the seventh off reliever B.J. Sabol, but Washington tacked on a run in the ninth on an RBI double by pinch-hitter Brian Sharp.
The Wild Things have lost three straight and are 1-5 on the road trip, which has included two rainouts.