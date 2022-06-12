Schaumburg scored seven runs in the second inning Saturday night and went on to an 8-4 win over the Wild Things in a game marred by a benches-clearing incident with multiple ejections.
The Boomers' big inning started with a one-out solo home run by Matt Bottcher and was capped by a three-run homer off the bat of William Salas. Both home runs came against Washington starter Sandro Cabrera (2-2).
Schaumburg led 7-2 in the sixth inning when Cabrera fielded a comebacker hit by the Boomers' Chase Dawson. After flipping the ball to first base for an inning-ending out, Cabrera had an altercation along the first-base line with Dawson, which resulted in Cabrera throwing a punch. Both benches emptied, and Cabrera and Dawson were ejected.
Washington's Andrew Czech hit an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run homer — his third in two days — in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Erik Martinez (2-1) allowed two runs over five innings.