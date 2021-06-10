T.J. Ward homered in New Jersey’s five-run fourth inning and the Jackals defeated the Wild Things 9-7 Thursday night.
New Jersey won two of the three games in the series between division rivals.
Washington starter Keven Pimentel (2-1) gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings and the Wild Things fell behind 9-3.
Andrew Czech hit a three-run homer in the eighth to cut the Jackals’ lead to 9-6. Grant Heyman led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo shot that made it 9-7.
Prior to the game, Washington traded pitcher Michael Austin to Southern Illinois in exchange for a player to be named. Austin, who was in his third season in Washington, had an 0-1 record and 0.84 ERA in three outings this season.
Hector Roa had a two-run homer in the first inning for Washington, which opens a series at home tonight against Quebec.