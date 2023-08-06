During the Wild Things’ 22 years in the Frontier League, only one player, switch-hitting infielder C.J. Beatty, has been voted an end-of-year all-star at two positions.
On Saturday night, before Washington’s game against Gateway at Wild Things Park, Beatty was inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame.
Beatty was an all-league player as a second baseman in 2013 and was chosen as a designated hitter in 2014, when Washington advanced to the league semifinals. In 2015, Beatty played in 45 games for Washington before having his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization.
Beatty is one of seven Hall of Fame inductees this year.
“When I was playing here, I found out the league had a Hall of Fame and said I would love to be in that some day,” Beatty said. “When I got the call from (commissioner emeritus) Bill Lee about making the Hall of Fame, I almost wrecked my car. I said, ‘Bill, now is not the time to joke around.’ To go in as a Washington Wild Thing is special to me.”
Washington is special to Beatty for many reasons. One is that he met his wife, Brianna, in Washington. She was a player for the Dallas Charge softball team that was in Washington to play the Pennsylvania Rebellion in the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch league.
“We had just come off a road trip and our coaching staff asked for volunteers to go to the softball game to support the Rebellion,” Beatty recalled. “At first, nobody volunteered. So I decided to be a leader. I raised my hand and said, ‘I’ll go.’ I’m glad I did.”
These days, Beatty, a native of Winston-Salem, N.C., tries to develop leaders in all walks of life. He works as a motivational speaker, which fits perfectly with his outgoing personality. Beatty has spoken to major corporations, business leaders, at homeless shelters and even elementary schools.
“Pretty much everybody,” Beatty said. “I compare daily life to baseball – the failures and adversity you face. You can do everything right and still get out.”
In 2013, Beatty batted .305 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 66 RBI. In 2014, he hit another 18 homers, drove in 57 runs and batted .276.
“I grew mentally playing here,” Beatty said. “I didn’t have mental toughness and I didn’t know how to be a great teammate. I learned those things here and that’s a credit to my coaches, guys like Bart Zeller, Bob Bozzuto and Rich Pasquale. They pushed me to be a better player and a leader.
“But what makes Washington different from other places is the fans. Between the lines, baseball is all the same. But here, the fans’ love for (the players) and the game is special. The fans made me feel at home. That’s what made it easy in a tough sport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.