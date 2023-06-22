Former Wild Things second baseman C.J. Beatty will be one of seven people who will be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame this summer, the league announced Thursday.

Beatty will be joined in the 2023 induction class by former Richmond Roosters owner and manager John Cate and shortstop Keith Habig, River City and Chillicothe first baseman Darin Kinsolving, Windy City shortstop Wes Long, Evansville and Southern Illinois third baseman Steve Marino and Springfield outfielder Joe Ronca.

