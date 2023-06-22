Former Wild Things second baseman C.J. Beatty will be one of seven people who will be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame this summer, the league announced Thursday.
Beatty will be joined in the 2023 induction class by former Richmond Roosters owner and manager John Cate and shortstop Keith Habig, River City and Chillicothe first baseman Darin Kinsolving, Windy City shortstop Wes Long, Evansville and Southern Illinois third baseman Steve Marino and Springfield outfielder Joe Ronca.
Beatty played three seasons (2013-15) in Washington and had a pair of 18-homer campaigns. In 2013, he batted .305 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 66 RBI and was a midseason and postseason all-star. The next year, Beatty batted .276 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI and 15 stolen bases before having his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization.
In 2015, Beatty played 45 games with the Wild Things. He is currently sixth all-time in runs (132) for a Wild Things career, eighth in hits (221), fourth in home runs (38), sixth in RBI (143) and seventh in walks (109).
“I still remember the Thanksgiving Day that CJ decided to sign with us. From there, he made such an impact in the Washington community on and off the field,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “He was the centerpiece of our organizational shift and embraced being an ambassador of our brand. We always had a special relationship and I’m glad he is able to celebrate this honor with his family.”
Beatty will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5 at Wild Things Park prior to Washington’s game against the Gateway Grizzlies. He becomes the eighth former Wild Things player in the Frontier League Hall of Fame, joining Aaron Ledbetter (2014), Chris Sidick (2015), Scott Dunn (2018), Jared Howton (2021), Josh Loggins (2021), Jonathan Kountis (2021) and Jacob Dempsey (2022).
