Shortages these days are not limited to groceries, employees and new cars. Add baseballs to the list of items that are in high demand and short supply.
Frontier League baseballs, in particular, are difficult for teams to keep in stock.
At the Wild Things’ home game Wednesday night against Florence, the public address announcer informed fans that anyone who ended up with a foul ball could give it to a staff member in exchange for a $5 credit at the concession stand. Six balls were returned. This was the first time in the Wild Things’ 20-season history that such an offer was extended. At least one other team in the Frontier League has been offering chicken sandwiches in exchange for foul balls.
It was because the Wild Things’ supply of Rawlings baseballs had reached an alarming low. And it’s not just a Washington thing or a Frontier League problem.
“I had called the West Virginia Black Bears, who play in the MLB Draft League, and was talking to their GM. I was told they were in a similar situation. And they get their balls directly from Major League Baseball,” Wild Things vice president Tony Buccilli said.
“This is not a Frontier League issue. It’s a global issue. We had to start making plans. From what I was told, Rawlings was getting a lot of teams dropping bulk orders at one time, which has them behind.”
According to published reports, Rawlings baseballs are made in Costa Rica.
The Wild Things used to purchase baseballs two times during a season, but Buccilli said that changed several years ago and the Wild Things now make monthly purchases. Rawlings was three weeks behind in filling Washington’s most recent order, which caused the in-park supply to dwindle and sparked the Wild Things to make the foul ball-exchange offer.
The shortage was short-lived, at least at Wild Things Park. And so too was the foul-ball exchange offer. It ended after only one game.
Buccilli said the Wild Things purchased 32 dozen Rawlings baseballs from the Atlantic League’s Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Those baseballs arrived in Washington on Thursday. The Atlantic League switched from Rawlings to another brand of baseball this year and the Blue Crabs had plenty of the old balls left in stock.
Washington also had its most recent order from Rawlings — 50 dozen Frontier League game balls and 20 dozen practice balls — arrive at Wild Things Park Thursday. The supply should last through the all-star game, which will be played in Washington on July 20.
“We’ve set aside 10 dozen for the all-star game,” Buccilli said. “We’re already putting in our order for the rest of the year.”
Buccilli said he’s noticed other aspects of the team operations are being impacted by supply chain delays.
“It’s not just a baseball thing. It’s widespread. It’s gloves. It’s apparel. It’s equipment. My jersey and T-shirt people say the suppliers all want more time to fill orders.”