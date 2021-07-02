POMONA, N.Y. – For the second consecutive night, the Wild Things were rained out.
Washington’s game Friday night against the New York Boulders at Palisades Credit Union Park was rained out. It was delayed before first pitch and was officially declared a rainout about one hour after the scheduled start time. The game, which was to be the opener of a three-game series, will not be made up this weekend. It has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader July 23.
The Wild Things and Boulders will meet nine times in the next 23 days.
Washington was rained out Thursday night at Sussex County.