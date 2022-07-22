Wild Things logo

Washington’s 12-run sixth inning took the series opener in Trois-Rivières, Québec, Canada from a 4-3 deficit to a 15-4 lead, and the first-place Wild Things did not look back, as they took the first-ever meeting with the Trois-Rivières Aigles, 15-12.

Washington started the scoring when newly signed infielder Tristan Peterson, who was with the club late last season, singled home newly signed outfielder Breland Almadova. Trois-Rivières got two in the bottom of the first on a homer by LP Pelletier and a Carlos Martinez run-scoring single. The back-and-forth work continued in the top of the second with Washington plating a run on an RBI hit from Jared Mang to tie it.

