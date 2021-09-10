Cody Young raced home from second base on a sacrifice bunt and error in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Wild Things a 2-1 victory over Tri-City that put a dent in the ValleyCats’ playoff hopes.
Tri-City began the night a half-game out of first place in the Atlantic Division.
The game was a pitchers’ duel. Washington starter McKenzie Mills threw six shutout innings and left with a 1-0 lead. The Wild Things scored in the fourth when Cam Phelts just beat the tag at home plate on a sacrifice fly by Nick Ward.
Tri-City tied it with an unearned run in the top of the ninth.
Young led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and moved to second base when Ward was hit by a pitch. That set up Tristan Peterson’s bunt that was misplayed and the error allowed Young to score the game-winner.