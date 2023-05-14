EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Wild Things scored all the runs they would need in the fourth inning, as Washington put up a touchdown and extra point in a 7-1 victory to take the rubber match in the opening series against the Evansville Otters Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.
Washington, who suffered a 3-2 setback in Game 2, trailed 1-0 after the first, but got its offense on track in the fourth with seven runs on six hits.
The Wild Things’ home opener is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7:05 against the New York Boulders.
Wagner Lagrange doubled to left field, Tristan Peterson walked, and both scored on Andrew Czech three-run blast to left center and a 3-1 lead. Czech had three hits.
Anthony Brocato doubled to left and scored on Ian Walters’ base hit. Harrison Ray walked, and he and Walters advanced to second and third on a groundout with two outs before scoring on Scotty Dubrule’s two-run single and a 6-1 advantage.
Dubrule stole second and Lagrange capped off the frame in style with a second double to left field that plated Dubrule for a 7-1 lead.
Spencer Johnston allowed two hits on one earned run in five innings. He struck out five to earn the win. Arrison Perez, Anthony Boix, Christian James and Lukas Young each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.