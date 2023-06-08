PATERSON, N.J. – The Wild Things’ road woes continued Thursday when they were swept in a doubleheader by the New Jersey Jackals, 10-9 in eight innings and 5-2.
Washington has lost five straight and seven of their last eight road games.
The teams played a doubleheader after Wednesday’s game at Hinchliffe Stadium was postponed because of poor air quality in New Jersey, the result of raging wildfires in Quebec.
The Wild Things were unable to protect leads of 6-0 and 9-6 in the opening game.
New Jersey scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Jackals got a solo homer from Rusber Estrada off closer Lukas Young to close to within 9-7, then added a two-out RBI single by Josh Rehwaldt and an RBI double by former major leaguer Alfredo Marte that tied the score.
Washington stranded a runner on third base in the tiebreaker inning and New Jersey won with a two-out single by Estrada.
Zach Blankenship (0-1) was the losing pitcher in relief.
Washington’s Wagner Lagrange hit two home runs in the opener and three in doubleheader. Melvin Novoa and Anthony Brocato each hit one in the opener, and Andrew Czech homered in the nightcap.
Winning pitcher Dylan Castenada (2-2) allowed three hits and two runs over six innings in the second game. Matt Vogel pitched the seventh inning for his second save.
Spencer Johnston (2-3) was the losing pitcher, allowing five runs (four earned) over five innings.
New Jersey forged a 5-0 lead through three innings. Keon Barnum homered in the first inning and Alex Toral hit a solo homer in the third.
