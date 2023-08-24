SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Tommy Caufield hit two doubles and scored three runs, Kobe Foster pitched into the seventh inning and the Wild Things won a series finale over the Schaumburg Boomers, 5-3, on a sweltering Thursday afternoon at Wintrust Field.
With the heat index hitting 114 degrees in the Chicago area, Foster (6-5) pitched 6 1/3 innings and threw 111 pitches. The lefty allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned). He walked one and struck out eight.
Washington didn’t take the lead until the fifth inning, when Caufield had an RBI double and scored on a single by Wagner Lagrange that put the Wild Things up 2-1.
Tomas Sanchez had a run-scoring double in the sixth to make it 3-1. Lagrange drove in Caufield again in the seventh and an RBI fielder’s choice by Scotty Dubrule gave Washington an insurance run in the ninth.
Christian James pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of Foster and extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 21.
Lukas Young pitched the ninth inning for his 12th save.
Schaumburg starter Hunter Hoopes (4-2) struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings.
Caufield led Washington’s 11-hit attack by going 3-for-4. The Wild Things stole five bases.
Washington begins a weekend series Friday night at Lake Erie.
