SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – One night into the Frontier League’s postseason and the Wild Things are already on the brink of elimination.
And it didn’t take long to get there.
Schaumburg scored six runs in the first three innings and rolled to an 11-2 thumping of Washington in Game 1 of the Frontier League’s West Division playoffs series.
The best-of-3 series shifts to Wild Things Park for Game 2 Sunday (6:05 p.m.). Game 3, if necessary, will be played Monday.
Kobe Foster, the Frontier League’s Rookie of the Year, started on the mound for Washington. He lasted only 2 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on seven hits. He entered the game with regular-season ERA of only 1.00.
Chase Dawson hit a two-run homer to put Schaumburg, the defending league champion, ahead only three batters into the bottom of the first inning. Blake Grant-Parks’ RBI single made it 3-0 in the second inning, and Clint Hardy smacked a three-run homer in the third to push the Boomers’ lead to 6-0.
Grant-Parks had a two-run single in the fifth inning to make it 8-0.
Winning pitcher Luis Perez tossed five shutout innings. Washington’s only runs scored in the seventh inning when Tristan Peterson hit a home run, scoring Cam Balego.
Brent Milazzo had a run-scoring triple in the eighth and the Boomers tacked on two more runs including a solo home run by Mike Hart.
Washington used four pitchers.
It was Schaumburg’s third consecutive win over Washington this season, all at Wintrust Field.
