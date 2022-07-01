AVON, Ohio – The Wild Things’ game Friday night against the Lake Erie Crushers was postponed because of rain at Mercy Health Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.
It is the first rainout of the season for the Wild Things.
Washington (28-14), which leads the Frontier League’s West Division, made several roster moves Friday. Catcher Alex Alvarez was placed on the 7-day injured list and pitcher Thomas Hart was added to the 14-day IL. Catcher Matt Phipps was activated from the IL and right-handed relief pitcher Kaleb McCullough was signed.
A native of Edmond, Okla., McCullough (6-3, 170) is a rookie who played this spring at Oral Roberts University. McCullough had a 3-0 record with four saves and a 2.75 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season. He struck out 48 batters and walked only 10 in 39 1/3 innings.