POMONA, N.Y. – The Wild Things’ series-opening game scheduled for Tuesday night against the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium was rained out.
The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
POMONA, N.Y. – The Wild Things’ series-opening game scheduled for Tuesday night against the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium was rained out.
The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.
Kobe Foster (2-1, 2.25) and Justin Showalter (3-1, 3.92) are expected to pitch for the Wild Things.
The series will conclude Thursday before the Wild Things return home Friday to open a nine-game homestand against the Schaumburg Boomers.
Washington placed pitcher Trent Dewyer, who was signed Saturday and started that night at Gateway, on the inactive list Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.