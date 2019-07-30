The Washington Wild Things pounded out 20 hits and drubbed the Windy City Thunderbolts, 12-0, in a Frontier League game Tuesday night.
JJ Fernandez went 5-for-6 with three doubles, two singles, three RBI, and two runs. Cam Baranek went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run. Drew Bene also drove in three runs as Washington‘s Nos. 6, 7 and 8 batters went a combine eight for 14 with nine RBI and four runs.
Washington had six doubles in the game and no home runs. The Wild Things scored four runs in the first inning, six runs in the fourth and two runs in the seven.
John Havird pitched a masterpiece, throwing nine shutout innings, giving up six hits, striking out nine and walking none. Havird raised his record to 5-4 and lowered his ERA to 3.50.